Ivonne Montero a shy woman Meet her!

Mezcaliente Ivonne Montero and her calm personality

Ivonne Montero is the third confirmed from “La Casa de Los Famosos” she comes with everything to win and also to show what her true coexistence is. In addition, to reveal the great challenge that entering Telemundo’s most famous competition means for her.

There is little left to start the second season of “La Casa de Los Famosos”, so far we know three of the 16 celebrities who will be part of the competition. Telemundo revealed who the third participant was and in an interview with the co-host of the reality show, Jimena Gallego, we discovered a little about the personality of the Mexican actress.

“It’s a great challenge for me, I think I’m going to face wonderful things and I’m going to discover myself in many others too,” were Ivonne’s first words when asked how she feels about entering the Telemundo competition. On her part, Ivonne revealed that the most difficult part of this process is to get away from her daughter for a while, that she is about to turn 9 years old.

Coexistence brings togetherness, fights and a lot of romance as being locked up 24/7 and away from the outside world ties begin to flourish, Ivonne assured that she is not closed to love “I know you are going to see gallants, I don’t know who they are, I don’t want to know Nothing, I didn’t even want to see what the previous reality show was like, “said Ivonne in front of the cameras of En Casa con Telemundo.

With great confidence, Ivonne Montero shows that she does not have any strategy to win, she just wants to enjoy her stay to the fullest, because she wants to be a transparent and real woman. “I am shy, but at the same time I am very transparent, I have a strong character if I admit it but at the same time I am very loving, I like to listen to people” revealed Montero when describing her personality, she wants to be remembered as a woman, not the artist, but an authentic person.

The technical sheet of the “roommate”

“I like everything to be in order” because we see that it is a good rule of coexistence, Ivonne Montero, also assured that she likes to respect other people’s things, and she can’t stand the bad smell of the bathroom, and she is a clean woman, she can’t stand the smell of food after eating, can’t stand to see dirty dishes. Montero stressed that she is a transparent girl, and that people feel comfortable with her, listen and listen to her and commented that her best quality is to advise.

“The actress, singer and host, Ivonne Montero, arrives at # LCDLF2 without filters and faces whatever comes. What do you expect of her at home?” With this post Telemundo confirmed the presence of the sensual Mexican artist, in the video we can see a sexy and self-confident Ivonne who will fight to win the affection of the public.