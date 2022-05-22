Ivonne Montero and the miracle that saved her daughter

Mezcaliente Ivonne Montero talks about the delicate situation that her daughter went through

The actress, Ivonne Montero, opened her heart and told one of the greatest gifts that life has given her and it is her daughter Antonella, the main reason why the actress joined The House of the Famous and it was to win and get the cash prize.

Ivonne has shown that her empathy is her best letter of introduction to win the most important competition that puts the coexistence of celebrities to the test, it is this opportunity, she decides to talk about her daughter in a very sincere way and confess for everything that he traversed to such an extent that his salvation was a miracle.

“She was born with the two arteries in a single ventricle, so she does not oxygenate well, but when they enlarged the pulmonary artery, the three little valves, which are the ones that open and close, fell short, so they have a murmur, she has a strong blow”, commented Ivonne and also took the opportunity to open her heart and tell how she has struggled with her little daughter who is 9 years old, from her birth until today, Ivonne has worked tirelessly to get her daughter forward being an example of struggle and reference for other women who are single mothers.

The miracle that saved his daughter’s life

On this occasion, the actress commented that her daughter was saved by a miracle after contracting a bacteria in the operating room that kept her hospitalized and in care for two months. “My little girl was saved by a miracle, because she was hit by a bacteria from the operating room when she had her heart surgery (…) my little girl was about to die”, were the heartfelt words of Ivonne in addition to revealing that they were two months of much uncertainty while her daughter was fighting for her life and the actress very devoted and with great faith gave her daughter to the Virgin Mary. “If you have to take her, take her” commented Montero in a very heartfelt way.

But as the saying goes “Faith moves mountains”, Montero begins to pray with all his devotion and dedication for the health of his daughter but a miracle made his first-born come out of intensive care. “The doctor told me, I just prayed,” she also commented that when she was discharged from the hospital, her daughter Antonella made a surprising confection for her. “Normally I have a Madonna at the head of my bed, and she saw it and started saying mom, mom!” Montero immediately asked him if he knew her in relation to the Virgin Mary and her daughter nodded. We have discovered the most human side of Ivonne, she ended the conversation very emotionally and saying that her daughter is a walking miracle.

What illness does Ivonne Montero’s daughter suffer from?

Ivonne Montero and Fabio Melanitto had a daughter, Antonella, who was born on April 24, 2013 and who is a baby has shown that she is a very brave girl, because she has struggled with a disease for which she has been intervened in more than On one occasion, Antonella suffered from congenital heart disease or heart disease in which the heart has a double right ventricular outlet, which prevents the little girl from oxygenating correctly.