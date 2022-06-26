Ivonne Montero does not crack before Daniela Navarro’s attacks in La Casa de los Famosos

The following question about Ivonne Montero was launched on the Telemundo Realities Instagram account: “Do you want him to stay or leave the house this Monday?” The response from fans has been massive. The wave of support that was unleashed around the protagonist of “Anita No Te Rajes” is undoubted, the public is not only giving her support and affection, they are also defending her from the haters. Daniela Navarro unleashed a wave of support for the Mexican actress. The public wants Ivonne in the final.

“Let Osvaldo stay and leave”, say the fans. “Come on Ivonne with everything hold on”, shout the admirers of the Mexican actress. Part of the public has decided that they want Ivonne in the final: “Ivonne is the one who is going to win The House of the Famous.”

Daniela Navarro became the protagonist of Friday night. During dinner she decided, according to her, to expose Ivonne Montero in front of her companions in the blue room. She recounted everything that she confided in him during the days when she felt marginalized by those in her room. This caused many to praise the combative attitude of the Venezuelan, while others consider that she not only lost her hand, but that her speech is not consistent.

The purple room says that Ivonne Montero is a traitor for having nominated Niurka Marcos. But they have been asking those in the blue room to be themselves, and not to act in a pack. Then they receive Ivonne and offer her their room, they talk with her and offer her their support, but when Ivonne leaves, they continue to call her a traitor, they say they do not believe her and they also unanimously nominate her, asserting that they do it to punish her betrayal. to Niurka. The fourth purple became the fourth avenger of the honor of the Cuban; not even the blues attacked Ivonne like that.

Many believe that the mistake of the Mexican actress was to trust the wrong person, many defend her by assuring that she did not speak ill of anyone, that all she did was tell how her experience with the people in the blue room was. She never talked about present verb nomination strategies. That is to say, she was not “carry and bring”. But both Daniela Navarro and Laura Bozzo decided that Ivonne Montero will be the target they will have week after week, thus announcing their constant nomination against the Mexican. “Complot” shouted the public of 24/7, because they say that almost directly Daniela and Laura agreed to nominate Ivonne in the coming days. Will the boss punish them? Montero fans want to see Daniela and Laura eliminated in the SUM.

