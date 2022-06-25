Ivonne Montero in a black thong for Tu Música Urbano Awards: Red carpet at La Casa de los Famosos

Yesterday the Tu Música Urbano Awards ceremony took place in Puerto Rico. Telemundo celebrated this musical party and the celebrities inside The House of the Famous They were part of the guests of honor. The famous did not know that they would have to live this experience, for this reason few were prepared for an event of such magnitude: a red carpet, nothing more and nothing less. However, they did what they could with what was at hand.

Lewis and Ivonne Montero appear in the image / Photo courtesy of Telemundo.

Many decided to play it safe and wear black, others chose white as the base color of their wardrobe and that’s where the color ended. The nude, gray and beige were only in charge of Salvador Zerboni, Nacho Casano and Rafael Nieves, but they only wore it in accessories. Those in white were Toni Costa and Natalia Alcocer. They were black: Ivonne Montero, Lewis, Osvaldo Ríos, Laura Bozzo and Juan Vidal.

Many decided that wearing black was the safest thing to do for a gala that celebrates urban music. / Photo courtesy of Telemundo.

In white only Toni and Natalia Alcocer. / Photo courtesy of Telemundo.

It is important to note that at the end of the day, an urban music award ceremony allows the style of dress to be so varied that few can go wrong. However, Ivonne, Lewis, Toni and Natalia showed a sense of fashion very much in line with the urban theme: sexy, flashy and casual.

Ivonne Montero was the hottest of the night from La Casa de los Famosos. / Photo courtesy of Telemundo.

Miss Laura, to the surprise of many, put herself in the hands of Natalia so that she could help her choose the best looks for this gala and the model even lent her extensions. And, believe it or not, Bozzo enjoyed some urban songs and not only danced to them, sitting down, but she also sang one or another choir.

Laura Bozzo for Tu Música Urbano Awards. / Photo courtesy of Telemundo

Read more about The House of the Famous here:

Plot: the public asks “the boss” of La Casa de los Famosos that the entire blue room go to the SUM and prohibit the salvation of Osvaldo Ríos

Ivonne Montero and Toni Costa are in danger in The House of Celebrities: being kind can lead to elimination

The House of the Famous: The public rejects the tears of Osvaldo Ríos, they want him in the SUM and shout plot