Ivonne Montero talks again about her fight with Aleida Núñez and she responds again

Mexico City.- Aleida Núñez and Yvonne Montero They continue with their controversy and it is that for several days they have been talking, this since the first was crowned as the mariachi queenan award that was previously offered to Ivonne, but this did not happen and they gave it to Aleida for the third time.

A press conference was recently held where the situation became intense and both said things while Ivonne indicated that nothing was happening.

On that occasion, Aleida indicated the following: “At the time she hurt me, because I did not expect her to make unfortunate comments towards me, because I had nothing to do with the event.”

Therefore, Montero did not want to remain silent and said the following: “When I arrived, she did not greet me… I expressed that there is a way of working that I do not share, but that I respect, but from there I hold on to her, zero, not at all. ”.

In addition, he emphasized that they are not friends. “Nothing happens, we are acquaintances, we are not friends either and so, we are lifelong companions, friends are those who go to coffee, share trips, but the real friend to the friend…”.

Regarding this, Aleida said this: “Well, I did consider her my friend, but… I am very sincere and honest and I told her, what do you think? They sent me the video where you made bad comments, but nothing more.