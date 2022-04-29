Ivonne Montero, the Mexican actress who carries a skull in her car | Celebs from Mexico nnda nnlt | SHOWS

Yvonne Montero She is one of the most recognized actresses of the Mexican show. Although her participation in the second season of “The house of the famous” has attracted a lot of attention, the truth is that, in recent days, it has been commented that the actress could be devoted to Santa Muerte. This, after being seen with a skull in her car.

Learn more about this peculiar article that accompanies the actress and find out if she is really a follower of the famous Mexican cult figure.

THE SKULL OF IVONNE MONTERO

After a meeting with the press, Yvonne Montero she was seen with a skull in the passenger seat of her car. This unleashed various theories about whether the actress of “The wolf” was another devotee of the Holy death.

It was “window” the medium that consulted the artist about these rumors. Although she confirmed that she loves skeleton figures as decorative pieces, such as accessories or necklaces, the truth is that she does not collect them as cult objects.

The artist ruled out being a follower of the revered figure (Photo: Ivonne Montero / Instagram)

“I have been asked a lot. I really like the image of the little skulls, around here I have necklaces, I have little things… It has nothing to do with Santa MuerteI do not pay tribute to that image”he indicated.

In addition, Yvonne stated the reason why she travels accompanied by the skull. “I believe in death as a transition, like a resurrection or a rebirth of eternal life. I put it (the skull) so that they can see that I am accompanied”, pointed out.

IVONNE MONTERO ABOUT HER DAUGHTER

The actress granted these statements during the celebrations for the life of her daughter antonella, who recently turned 9 years old. As is known, the little girl suffers from congenital heart disease, a disease that she was diagnosed with since she was born.

“She is a warrior, she is like my teacher, she is surpassing me in many ways. In order to demonstrate how strong she is, the great mission that she has here, to be with us; having faced death so strongly at a time of great uncertainty, of great anguish. She see her now so full of life, so full of illusion ”he said proudly about his heiress.

HuntsmanHe also explained more details about the minor’s medical condition.

“Antonella, due to her life condition, will have to be constantly reviewed. She will probably be undergoing various surgeries. It may be that she is missing a valve, a valve prosthesis that over time and over the years has an expiration date and will have to be changed. This surgery can be done (…) with an open heart or a catheterization, which is ideal for not being so invasive”accurate.

The artist also referred to her daughter’s relationship with her father’s family, the deceased Fabio Melanito. Montero indicated that the paternal grandmother did not greet the little girl for her birthday.

“With the paternal grandmother, no, no. I didn’t want to mention much about it there (…), but she didn’t want it, unfortunately, because it’s very sad, because it’s an extension of her father and she doesn’t recognize it… It makes me very sad because (…) Antonella is happy. She doesn’t need it either, but if she were, it would be wonderful if she had that affection from her family.”ended.

WHO IS THE HOLY DEATH?

The Holy death It is a popular Mexican figure that personifies death and is worshiped by hundreds of people.

The cult of Holy death, as it is known today, is made up of prayers and is a whole concept of worship. However, the veneration of the image has its antecedents in colonial times, according to the anthropologist Katia Perdigon Castañeda.

At the moment, entertainment figures such as José Eduardo Derbez have confessed that they worshiped the image.

IVONNE MONTERO IN THE HOUSE OF THE CELEBRITIES

Yvonne Montero has been confirmed as part of the group of personalities that will give life to the second season of the program “The House of the Famous”reality show in which celebrities will be watched 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

In addition to HuntsmanCompleting the cast are names like Laura Bozzo, Niurka Marcos, Luis ‘El Potro’ Caballero, Natalia Alcocer, Mayeli Alonso, Nacho Casano, Brenda Zambrano, Juan Vidal and Salvador Zerboni.

“The house of the famous 2″ It will be broadcast from this May 10 through Telemundo and will be conducted by Héctor Sandarti and Jimena Gallegos.

THE FATHER OF IVONNE MONTERO’S DAUGHTER

Fabio Melanito He was a singer who became popular by integrating the Venezuelan boy band ugh!in the late 1990s. He was married to Ivonne Montero from 2011 to 2013 and, sadly, was shot to death on August 15, 2018.

At the time, the death of the artist shocked his hundreds of followers. Until today, the facts have not been clarified. Unfortunately, Melanitto was yet another victim of crime.

