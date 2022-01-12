World

Ivor Herbert died, “this time the sovereign does not hold” – Libero Quotidiano

Queen Elizabeth

Another mourning for the Queen Elizabeth, the third in a month. The longest-lived ruler of the United Kingdom has lost Ivor Herbert, journalist and racing coach and longtime friend of the Queen, who passed away at the age of 96. Man was a former Coldstream Guards officer and was a visitor to the Balmoral estate in Scotland. Not only that, because according to the rumors of the Daily Mail Herbert was also the coach of the horse that won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 1957. He was also responsible for the screenplay for the 1966 film The Great St. Trinian’s Train Robbery.

In short, the Queen mourns a disappearance for the third time in the last few weeks. Before Ivor the Duchess of Grafton disappeared, Ann Fortune Fitzroy, one of the Sovereign’s closest friends, and Lady Diana Farnham, the lady-in-waiting of Elizabeth II.

“It is very sad for the Queen – said al Telegraph a source close to the Crown -. Everyone loved Lady Farnham, she was always in such a good mood. She was also a woman very glamorous and attractive. It was not a good year for the Queen: losing her husband and then the Duchess of Grafton and now Lady Farnham. They were dear friends who supported the queen in her official duties. “And Herbert’s disappearance is no exception.

