‘Ivory’, the new platinum blonde trend that will triumph this summer

When we talk about trends, we refer to fashions that a significant number of people follow at the same time, that is, garments of certain colors, models or textures, makeup techniques, hairstyles… that are usually more popular in certain seasons. In general, trends tend to last for a short period of time. However, many trends are maintained and link some seasons with others and, in turn, some come backand they do with a more renewed version of the original.

In the case of hair trends, Some shades that will continue to be worn in 2022, but which began to be fashionable last year, are copper and brown with caramel gradients. Also other darker ones like Glossy Black or deep black, Black Gold, Chocolate Mauve… but if there is a tone that has really caught our attention for its new version, is the platinum blonde, which is now called ‘Ivory’ and what will it be trend this summer.

The new platinum blonde is now called ‘Ivory’ and will be a trend this summer 2022

The platinum blonde known until now was characterized by being an extremely light blonde with small reflections of ash silver. Although many celebrities fell for the platinum blonde temptation as Gwen Stefani, Katy Perry, Beyonce or Kristen Stewartthis peroxide hair became even more popular with the rise of the ‘Game of Thrones’ series and its character Daenerys Targaryen, better known as Khaleesi or Mother of Dragons, played by Emilia Clarke.

‘Ivory’ is a platinum blonde less yellow and more ivory, on the white side.

However, the ‘Ivory’, It is not such a yellow hair tone, but rather it is ivory, approaching the white color. Therefore, it is not a classic platinum, but a blonde with a Nordic essence, a cold and bright blonde that suits all skin types. And yes, many of our celebrities favorites have already joined in wearing the ‘Ivory’. The most recent example is Kim Kardashian during his appearance on the Met Gala on May 2.

What is certain is that, depending on your current hair tone, switching to ‘Ivory’ can be somewhat complicated, since the treatment to turn the hair this blonde is relatively aggressive. Also, if your base is brunette, you will have to pay special attention to its maintenance and go frequently to your beauty center to have it retouched and always have it perfect. Therefore, if you switch to ‘Ivory’, try to keep your hair always hydrated and pampered. But the list of advantages is much longer.

Advantages of platinum blonde ‘Ivory’

The first advantage And perhaps one of the most important is that softens the features bringing a lot of luminosity to the face thanks to its tonality. Blonde tones generally rejuvenate and are able to hide wrinkles.

In addition, if we specify even more and talk about the blonde ‘Ivory’, the highlights or total coloring of this shade, it will hide the gray hair because it will cover them completelysince they are camouflaged and even more so if the base of your hair is originally blonde.

On the other hand, platinum blonde or ‘Ivory’, believe it or not, It gives the appearance of a more independent and self-confident woman. In addition, if we take as a reference many celebrities who have already tried the lightest blonde, you will have several examples that show that having lighter or darker skin, it still feels great.

How to take care of hair with an ‘Ivory’ shade

To keep your hair cared for after a treatment to go to the ‘Ivory’ platinum shade, it is very important that you always keep your hair hydrated. For this reason, nourish it deeply with intensive masks twice a week, letting the product act on each occasion for 15 minutes.

Comb your hair with wide comb and dry it with gentle movements with the help of a towel. It is also very important that if you want to protect the tonality, you use shampoos with bluish or violet pigments, highly recommended to preserve the white color.

Finally, considering that summer is about to arriveAvoid sun exposure. Apply a product that has sun protection for your hair and follow all the recommendations that we have indicated. Also don’t forget that the chlorine alters hair color to a greenish hue.

