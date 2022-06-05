Entertainment

Ivy Queen reappears on social networks with a message after worrying about her health

Ivy Queen

Photo: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

“When you take care of what you let into your mind, only what is important reaches the heart,” was the message that Ivy Queen wrote on her Instagram account by posting an image in which she appears with long, curly, orange-toned hair.

This publication of the Puerto Rican singer comes just days after causing concern to her fans after publishing a video in which she looks down due to a situation that affects her health. ‘The diva’ did not explain what the illness that afflicts her would be.

In that same audiovisual Ivy Queen narrates: “In this life I am an apprentice, not a victim. Here I am, with the overwhelming force of a heart that does not give up because I am a warrior by nature and I congratulate myself for how brave I have been in these moments. Please, whenever you can, be an angel in someone’s life because you don’t know when you might need one in life. Thank you all for looking out for me.”

In the video, the Puerto Rican interpreter is seen with her head covered with a scarf and it is seen that she has bruises on her neck. These images set off the alarms in his followers, who have left him hundreds of messages of love and support at this time:

“You will always be our queen the best of all forever!!!!! and whatever you are going through there are many people who love and support you”“Health and health in the name of Jesus”, “My queen, may God give you a speedy recovery, those of us who love you and continue to send you all the good energies and will pray for you,” “My best wishes, God is with you, beautiful, you will get better from this you will get a greeting and a huge hug” and “You are strong and we are going to get out of this because you are an inspiration for all of us women because you fight and you will continue to fight to get out of this” are some of the messages that could be read on her TikTok account.

