Ivy Queen reappears on social networks

The reggaeton diva, Ivy Queen He reappeared again on social networks after more than a week ago he worried many after making a publication that implied that he was not in good health.

Although she did not address the issue that generated a lot of uncertainty in the world of entertainment, the self-styled “Caballota” posed for the camera and published an image dressed in purple with huge glasses and wearing her red hair.

“Being me” is the most beautiful thing I have”, wrote the Puerto Rican artist to accompany the photo.

On May 30 and after several weeks away from social networks, the Reggaeton Diva reappeared to share several images in which she shows that she is recovering from some health mishap.

Ivy Queen reappears on the networks after worrying about her health Ivy Queen shares a message about her health: “I congratulate myself on how brave I have been right now”

“Thank you to those who care for me and send me their messages. Empathy is a gift, a manifestation, ”the urban music exponent wrote on her Tik Tok account.

The publication on Tik Tok was accompanied by a recording of “La Caballota” with the following expressions:

“I, of this life, am an apprentice, not a victim. Here I am. With the overwhelming strength of a heart that does not give up, because I am a warrior by nature and I congratulate myself for how brave I have been in these moments. Please, whenever you can, be an angel in someone’s life because you don’t know when you might need one in yours. With that said, thank you all for looking out for me.”

The artist, who is quite active on her social networks, did not post anything on her official accounts, both Tik Tok and Instagram, since the first week of May.

Primera Hora has tried several times to communicate with the singer’s press spokespersons to find out about the state of her health, however, no response has been received.