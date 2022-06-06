Ivy Queen reappears on the networks after worrying about her health

The reggaeton diva, Ivy Queenreappeared yesterday on social networks after almost a week ago he published a video in which he implied that he was going through a difficult health situation.

“I, of this life, am an apprentice, not a victim. Here I am. With the overwhelming strength of a heart that does not give up, because I am a warrior by nature and I congratulate myself for how brave I have been in these moments. Please, whenever you can, be an angel in someone’s life because you don’t know when you might need one in yours. With that said, thank you all for looking after me, “were the reggaeton singer’s words that raised suspicions about her health condition.

Ivy Queen shares a message about her health: “I congratulate myself on how brave I have been right now”

Yesterday, although she did not specifically touch on the subject, Ivy Queen published three photos on her Instagram account, one of them with the following message; “When you take care of what you let into your mind, only what is important reaches the heart.”

Meanwhile, in another he wrote; “I love you are not to be saved.”

Also, in a more humorous tone, he joked about not knowing how to post videos on Instagram “reels”.

“My face when I don’t understand why every time I post a reel they CANNOT be seen. SUGGESTIONS WILL BE WELL APPRECIATED💜”, wrote the self-styled “Caballota”.

The video that he published about his apparent delicate state of health six days ago, was his first publication that he made in months because despite the fact that the singer is very active on both TikTok and Instagram, he had not published anything for weeks.

“Thank you to those who care for me and send me their messages. Empathy is a gift, a manifestation,” the urban music exponent wrote on her Tik Tok account on May 30.

First hour He has tried on several occasions to communicate with the singer’s press spokespersons to find out about the state of his health, however, no response has been received.