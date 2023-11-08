IWAU Prince George events taking place this November

The annual week-long event will take place Nov. 22-29.

Inspiring Women Among Us (IWAU), the annual week-long celebration honoring women and other underrepresented leaders in society, will take place in late November.

It is an opportunity for people of all genders to come together in activities and commit to equity, diversity and inclusion. This year’s theme is turning IDEAS into action and includes over 25 free events.

IWAU events will take place between November 22 and 29.

“Much of IWAU’s programming comes from suggestions from the community and thanks to the hard work of volunteers, we have some interesting guests this year. Our research on IWAU has also taught us that these events represent a good opportunity to gather, share, and learn during a cold, dark time of year and a difficult time of semester. I can’t wait to see how IWAU events and participants come together this year,” said co-founder and co-organizer Zoë Meletis.

The opening ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 22 at 11 a.m. at UNBC’s Bfully Center and will feature a speech by Casey Caines, an Indigenous lawyer from the Fort Nelson First Nation who will soon address the Supreme Court of Canada as Secretary of Justice. Michelle O’Bonsawin.

The week will be filled with workshops, author talks, art exhibitions, performances and more. The event concludes with the commemorative event for the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women held at the CNC from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. November 29th.

IWAU’s full calendar of events is available online.

“IWAU is a much-needed opportunity to take a moment and reflect on where we, as a community, are on issues of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, particularly putting these much-needed ideas into practice in today’s world,” said the co-founder and co-organizer Annie Booth.