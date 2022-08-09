Ixekizumab, the new formulation without citrate to treat plaque psoriasis with less pain

Taltz without citrate demonstrated a safety profile consistent with the original formulation.

Taltz’s new formulation significantly reduced pain at the injection site. Photo: Courtesy of Lilly Pharmaceuticals.

Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced through a press release the availability of a new formulation without citrate of Taltz® (ixekizumab) injection 80 mg/mL, after recently being approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The new formulation of Taltz significantly reduced the pain at the injection site experienced by some people immediately after injection, as evidenced by an 86% decrease on a visual analog scale (VAS) of pain compared to the original formulation.

Taltz is approved to treat adults and children six years of age and older with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, adults with active psoriatic arthritis, active ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr- axSpA) with objective signs of inflammation.

“Taltz has long provided an effective treatment with a well-established safety profile that addresses symptoms in people living with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, AS, and nr-axSpA,” said Ashley Diaz-Granados, US Vice President of Immunology. USA at Lilly.

The representative indicated that the team is proud of the investment in research that keeps the patient experience at the center. “This new formulation provides yet another reason to choose Taltzand we hope to introduce it to patients who have not yet tried Taltz and providing a seamless transition for those already enjoying the benefits of the medication.”

Security information for Taltz can be found below:

*Existing patients of Taltz they will not need a new prescription, nor should they experience a break in their therapy. The new formulation is currently being shipped throughout the US with wide anticipated availability for new and existing patients of Taltz for the end of the month.

*Meanwhile, the original formulation of Taltz it remains available until replaced by the non-citrate formulation. The citrate-free formulation of Taltz was approved by the European Medicines Agency in December 2021 with several markets launching now and many more anticipated in the coming months.

“Today is an exciting milestone for the nearly 30 million people around the world who live with the challenging symptoms of these autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and joints,” said Dr. April Armstrong, professor of dermatology and associate dean of Keck Clinical Research and the University of Southern California School of Medicine.

“In my six years of prescribing TaltzI have seen firsthand the significant impact that Taltz has had for patients in multiple indications. The availability of Taltz as a citrate-free formulation represents an important advance in patient care that will allow more patients to experience less pain at the injection site,” Armstrong said.

Lilly is committed to improving the experiences of people treated with Taltzproviding the same active ingredient in a new citrate-free formulation from Lilly, investment in patient-focused research is evident, as Taltz has been studied in more than 10,000 people in clinical trials worldwide and has been

available in most markets for more than five years.1 In the US, more people living with psoriasis are treated with Taltz compared to any other IL-17A antagonist, adding to the nearly 130,000 people in the US who have been treated with the drug.

To learn more about real success stories with TaltzVisited Taltz.com. or see the statement here. complete.