J. Alvarez to Inter? Zanetti freezes the Nerazzurri fans!

To the microphones of the Argentine broadcaster TycSports, the vice president and former Nerazzurri flag, Javier Zanetti, gave a long interview. Among the topics addressed the possible market objectives, the quality of his Inter and curiosity about the past rumors of a great coup.

About the market, Zanetti could not fail to mention the new emerging Argentine talent, River Plate flag: Julian Alvarez. The 2000-born striker is now the target of the biggest European clubs including Inter. Zanetti clarifies: “There are many clubs interested in Julián Álvarez, it is logical because he played in a great championship. It is not easy to be the forward of the River and to show what he is showing. But Inter is complete in all its departments, what is circulating are just rumors“.

The present of Inter has only one name: “Julián Álvarez has a great future, but the present of Inter is something else. Lautaro Martínez is increasingly a reference. When you buy a young person you have to predict what will happen in the next 3-4 years, his growth has been important: he has matured. It is not easy to adapt to Italian football, he is a point of reference for Inter and the national team. He, like all great players, will always be in demand by the great clubs. I live for the day with Lauti, I see him very happy, his happiness leaves me very calm. He proves it every Sunday. He feels important “.

Important words also for the other Nerazzurri compatriot, Joaquin Correa: “I am very happy with his arrival, he is a player we were looking for to complete the attacking department. Today we have players with different characteristics: Lautaro, Tucu, Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sánchez. Our coach is using them in the best way possible “.

Closing dedicated to a curiosity. And what a curiosity. Question to clarify if really two years ago Lionel Messi was close to Inter: “Is he close to Inter? We were in the midst of a pandemic crisis, we could not afford such an important investment, because it would have jeopardized the future of the club which has a very precise strategy. In recent years an excellent job has been done on and off the pitch ”.