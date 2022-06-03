J Balvin and Christian Nodal fight; that’s how the lawsuit started

ANDthe conflict between J Balvin and Christian Nodal continues to generate interactions and controversy in equal parts. Although many wonder how this situation was generated.

It all started when the Colombian uploaded a photo to his Instagram, at a time when he had blonde hair and compared himself to Nodal. “Find the differences”, wrote Balvinnaming Nodal accompanied by laughing emojis.

Nodal was not very amused by the publication of the reggeaton star and thus responded: “I do have talent, carnal, and I can proudly sing my compositions wherever, however, whenever with pride. That you chose your photo and mine was uploaded by the press“.

The thing did not stop there and J Balvin responded with a photo with a filter of Belinda, ex of Nodal. “I fill all my concerts, but the meaning of the photo was that it looks-cute, it looks-cute.”

“Clearly and everyone knows it, I’m getting up from a very ugly shit that I lived and there is no right to do these thingsyou have to use the networks well”, I answered Nodal because of that post.

Later, he criticized the hit singer as X he was only looking for ridicule and that he was hypocritical when promoting mental health: “It is not at all coherent that he has a documentary talking about peace, mental health, vibes and energy, but on his account that he has millions and millions of followers I uploaded a photo so they can make fun of me.”

The situation would have even caused Nodal to publish a song dedicated to Balvin as a result of what happened recently. J Balvin lives a new controversy, after the one he lived with Residente as a result of music sessions #48 of Bizarrap.