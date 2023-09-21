J Balvin and Ed Sheeran to release joint album in 2024

singer j balvin And Ed Sheeran Now, they have once again joined forces with their talents to release a joint album.

The 38-year-old Colombian said in an interview with international media Nylon that he has recorded a collaborative album with the British musician and hopes to release it in 2024.

“It emerged in an organic and natural way. We met; we drink coffee; We were in the same gym in the hotel. “That’s going to be another album that’s going to get a lot to talk about, because it’s like a merger of two worlds.”J Balvin said.

The name of Balvin and Sheeran’s album is unknown yet.

This is not the first time that these artists have worked together, since last year they released the songs “Segue” and “Forever My Love”.,

“I wanted him to be on a song in the world of reggaeton and he invited me into his world, it was brutal to hear it in Spanish and we hope you enjoy it as much as I do,” J Balvin wrote on social networks. We take it.”

