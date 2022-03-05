J Balvin and his last meeting with Pablo Escobar’s son sparks comments – People – Culture

from this thursday J Balvin was once again the center of attention, not only because of the new song by Resident in which he strongly criticizes him and classifies him as a “bobolón, asshole and liar”but also because in his social networks he shared images in the last few hours where he is seen with Pablo Escobar’s son.

(We recommend: Residente attacks J Balvin in his new song: ‘Es un bobolón’)

While he is on the lips of many people, the urban music singer has shared photos and videos of a trip he is taking with his family in Argentina, where his partner is from.

However, to the surprise of many, in one of those publications he appeared with Juan Sebastian Marroquin Santos, or Juan Pablo Escobar Henao (birth name), Pablo Escobar’s sonwhich has increased criticism for Balvin.

The singer, in story posted on your Instagram account with Juan Sebastián, he said: “dealing around here with Juan” and “he understands me, he understands me”, amidst laughter.

(Be sure to read: This is how Colombians reacted after Residente’s attack on J Balvin)

J Balvin and Juan Sebastian Marroquin Photo: Instagram: @jbalvin

In addition, Balvin shared a photograph in his Instagram stories talking and laughing with Juan Sebastián, in which he wrote ‘omerta‘, of Italian origin and which translates “law of silence”.

‘Omertá’ is a word used among members of the mafia and refers to when a person prefers to remain silent for fear of reprisals or to protect other guilty parties.

The word could allude, as some Internet users have commented, to the song that Residente premiered and in which the Colombian received strong attacks.

Apparently, through it, the reggaeton player prefers to remain silent in the face of the accusations of the former member of Calle 13.

No further details are known about the meeting between J Balvin and Marroquín. It should be added that Escobar’s son is 45 years old, he is an architect, industrial designer and writer.

The comments of the users of this social network were good and bad. Some said: “children do not have to bear the evils of their parents” , “business is business”while others did strong comments and branded him a “hypocrite”.

More news

-Yeison Jiménez: meet the wife of the jury of ‘My name is’

-Alejandra Giraldo told how she was miraculously saved from a tragic accident

-‘J Balvin, don’t go on YouTube!’: the memes left by Resident’s attack

TIME