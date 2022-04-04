J Balvin and the memes of his presentation at the 2022 Grammys – People – Culture

This Sunday the 64th Grammy Awards Ceremony took place. One of the presentations of the night was in charge of the Colombian J Balvin and Argentina’s Maria Becerrawho performed their hit ‘What else, then’.

The artists gave the event’s show a Latin touch on a stage dominated by blue and red lights.

J Balvin not only sang with ‘the girl from Argentina’, later he had a solo moment to perform his song ‘In Da Getto’surrounded by masked dancers whose hands recreated a symmetrical choreography.

Although both artists gave it their all on stage, netizens were not very satisfied with the performance. emphasizing that they lacked air, went out of tune and even forgot part of the lyrics. Of course, the memes did not wait.

Some Internet users recalled the first controversy between J Balvin and Residentwhen the Colombian asked not to attend the Latin Grammy because they did not respect the urban genre.

Residente did not knock down Aj Balvin’s career with the tiradera, he did it himself today in the #GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/MepC9k0wzE — 🌹 𝕷𝖆 𝖕𝖎𝖇𝖆 𝖉𝖊𝖑 𝖇𝖑𝖔𝖔𝖐𝖇𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 🌹 (@ryveroflorencia) April 4, 2022

However, others asked to stop criticizing J Balvin, because his performance at his Grammy Awards is not only a great achievement in his musical career, but it shows the recognition it has worldwide.

It should be noted that the reggaeton player was nominated in the Best Urban Music Album category for his album ‘Jose‘but the gramophone was taken by Bad Bunny thanks to his production ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’.

