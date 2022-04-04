Entertainment

J Balvin and the memes of his presentation at the 2022 Grammys – People – Culture

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 1 minute read

This Sunday the 64th Grammy Awards Ceremony took place. One of the presentations of the night was in charge of the Colombian J Balvin and Argentina’s Maria Becerrawho performed their hit ‘What else, then’.

The artists gave the event’s show a Latin touch on a stage dominated by blue and red lights.

J Balvin not only sang with ‘the girl from Argentina’, later he had a solo moment to perform his song ‘In Da Getto’surrounded by masked dancers whose hands recreated a symmetrical choreography.

(Also read: BTS: this was the most anticipated presentation at the Grammy gala night).

Although both artists gave it their all on stage, netizens were not very satisfied with the performance. emphasizing that they lacked air, went out of tune and even forgot part of the lyrics. Of course, the memes did not wait.

(Of interest: Will Smith banned from Netflix? They suspend filming of his new movie).

Some Internet users recalled the first controversy between J Balvin and Residentwhen the Colombian asked not to attend the Latin Grammy because they did not respect the urban genre.

(Also: Billie Eilish sang in the ‘rain’ and wore a Taylor Hawkins shirt.)

However, others asked to stop criticizing J Balvin, because his performance at his Grammy Awards is not only a great achievement in his musical career, but it shows the recognition it has worldwide.

(Keep reading: Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week after their drummer’s death).

It should be noted that the reggaeton player was nominated in the Best Urban Music Album category for his album ‘Josebut the gramophone was taken by Bad Bunny thanks to his production ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’.

More news

No audience? Marbelle sang in Villavicencio before a few attendees
She thought she had covid, she went to the doctor and the diagnosis left her devastated
This is how Evaluna Montaner will give birth next week
Trends WEATHER

Source link

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

This is how beautiful Carmen Villalobos looks at 38 years old

3 mins ago

She is the biological mother of Zahara Jolie-Pitt and this is what she thinks about Angelina Jolie

5 mins ago

Kanye West receives emotional congratulations from his girlfriend, Chaney Jones, after his triumph at the Grammys

14 mins ago

Harrison Ford to Star in His First TV Series, Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking’

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button