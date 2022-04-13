J Balvin announces suspension of his US tour due to covid-19 – Music and Books – Culture

Colombian singer J Balvin announced on Tuesday the suspension of his tour in the United States ‘José’, which was scheduled to start on April 19, due to “unforeseen production challenges” related to the covid-19 pandemic.

As reported by the urban music singer himself on his Instagram account, these difficulties prevent him from offering his followers “the best possible show”, before which he is forced to the “difficult decision” to postpone until further notice the tour that was going to start in San Antonio (Texas) and included a total of 27 dates.

“I feel grateful for all your love and support and at the same time I am very excited to meet each of you again on the road to celebrate together and continue with the high vibes,” said the Colombian in a message in Spanish and English.

The interpreter stated that together with his team he works on every detail and that he hopes in the “next weeks” to announce the new dates of the American tour, for which the tickets will continue to be valid.

The ‘José’ tour, announced in September of last year, was to conclude on June 4 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after a route that included the main American cities, as well as Montreal and Toronto in Canada.

The announcement comes after the Colombian’s latest single, ‘Sigue’, along with Ed Sheeran, climbed to number one on Billboard’s Latin Airplay list, the thirty-fifth number one that J Balvin achieves in the rankings of this specialized magazine.

Before that, last month J Balvin was criticized by the Puerto Rican Resident in a “tiradera”, as urban music songs are known that attack a particular person or situation with their lyrics.

The disputes between Residente and J Balvin date back to 2021, when the Colombian suggested a boycott of that year’s Latin Grammy Awards ceremony.

