J Balvin asks his fans how he looks in a skirt

Colombian singer J Balvin She likes to keep up with the latest fashions, something that she continually reveals in the photos she posts on her social networks. The most recent thing she has shown her followers was a skirt, to which segments of fabric can be added or removed, allowing it to go from being a mini skirt to becoming a wide floor-length skirt.

In a post on Instagram, the Medellin-born artist asked his fans which of the four styles he poses with looks better or they like the most. His followers or friends have responded quickly to the call with mixed results, from people who like some of the designs or others who prefer none of the images.

Like the Puerto Rican bad bunnythe Colombian has been characterized by wearing androgynous fashion clothing, which is occasionally confused as unisex fashion, although its main objective is the ambiguity that certain garments present before the sex to which it belongs. It does not renounce femininity, nor does it adapt to the masculine. An example of this was the clothing that Bad Bunny used earlier this month in the met galawhere she wore a long-skirted Burberry dress with her hair pulled back.

suspended tour

In mid-April, the Colombian announced the suspension of his tour in the United States “Jose”which was scheduled to start on April 19, due to “unforeseen production challenges” related to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19.

According to the urban music singer himself, these difficulties prevented him from offering his followers “the best possible show”, before which he was forced to make the “difficult decision” to postpone until further notice the tour that was going to start in San Antonio, Texas and comprised a total of 27 dates.

The “Jose” tour, announced in September of last year, was going to conclude on June 4 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after a route that included the main American cities, as well as Montreal and Toronto in Canada. So far, the production has not given specific details how the dates that were already established and sold will be affected, nor what the new dates will be.

The urban music performer had a start to the year full of ups and downs, which included a series of criticism from the Puerto Rican René Pérez, Residente, in a “tiradera”, as urban music songs are known that attack a particular person or situation with their lyrics. The disputes between Residente and J Balvin date back to 2021, when the Colombian suggested a boycott of that year’s Latin Grammy Awards ceremony.