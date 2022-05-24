J Balvin bets on genderless clothes and wears skirts (PHOTOS)

Undoubtedly, J Balvin is one of the great exponents of international urban music, but he has also managed to make his way as a fashion benchmark and; today, he is already a forerunner of the trend of wearing genderless garments.

J Balvin It has become a global character with great influence in the world of fashion, and little by little it has established itself as an icon of trends. It is that for some years fashion has been trying to erase gender barriers and the artist seeks to become one of those figures who is committed to diversity and for this he has posed in his social networks with skirts.

Specifically in the publication you can see the reggaeton player with a skirt in four different versions in which the length changes. He has started with a miniskirt to finish in an oversize volume. “What is your favorite style? of the 4 styles. 1. 2. 3 .4 ”, he asked his followers.

But, the reactions were not long in coming and a large group of followers did not support the initiative, although those who opted to erase gender barriers made their point of view heard.

Finally, beyond the opinions of the followers, J Balvin chose the oversize model to attend the Balenciaga event in New York where he presented his collection for spring 2023.