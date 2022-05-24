Entertainment

J Balvin bets on genderless clothes and wears skirts (PHOTOS)

Undoubtedly, J Balvin is one of the great exponents of international urban music, but he has also managed to make his way as a fashion benchmark and; today, he is already a forerunner of the trend of wearing genderless garments.

J Balvin It has become a global character with great influence in the world of fashion, and little by little it has established itself as an icon of trends. It is that for some years fashion has been trying to erase gender barriers and the artist seeks to become one of those figures who is committed to diversity and for this he has posed in his social networks with skirts.

