J Balvin breaks the silence and responds on social networks after Residente’s song – Prensa Libre

It all happened in the Music Session #49 of the Argentine producer Bizarrap. The union between the two caused a furor among his followers and the video reached more than 30 million views on YouTube.

Residente shook the music industry and the followers of reggaeton and the urban genre by launching strong criticism against J Balvin.

The song is full of attacks against the music industry, but more specifically against the Colombian reggaeton player J Balvin, with whom Residente has had several discussions on social networks since the 2021 Grammy Awards gala.

The Puerto Rican artist lashed out at J Balvin, accusing him of not writing his songs and of being racist due to his unwelcome comments and controversial music videos.

For this reason, the fans expected a reaction from the Colombian, but he spent almost 48 hours without speaking. However, this Saturday morning, J Balvin made a post on Twitter: “Love and affection.”

Love and affection — J BALVIN (@JBALVIN) March 5, 2022

The tweet, with only 13 characters, does not say anything else, nor does it refer to or mention Residente or another artist. In less than two hours, the message has received more than 25 thousand likes.

According to Rene Pérez, real name of the rapper born in Puerto Rico, the lyrics of his most recent musical session with Bizarrap caused great annoyance in J Balvin, to the point that the reggaeton singer threatened to sue him.

Likewise, J Balvin would have spoken with Resident so that the song that attacks the Colombian reggaeton player would not be published.