J Balvin explained why he had to be admitted to a clinic in the United States

Alba Mery Balvin, J Balvin’s mother has been hospitalized in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since last week, due to covid-19; Since then, her son has been in the hospital monitoring her health and informing her followers of any progress. However, in the last few hours The singer worried his followers by appearing on his Instagram showing that now he was the one being treated.

After a story in which he wrote ‘never but NEVER stop dreaming’, referring to his most recent song, the Colombian artist was shown on a stretcher and channeled, while being transferred to another place, an image that caused concern in the networks social. balvin said “This week has been black.”

Two hours later, Jose Ávaro Osorio Balvin made a new publication and in this he was shown again next to his mother’s bed. The artist wrote “one more night. More prayers and prayers for everyone who is going through something similar.

Given the concern that these stories generated among its more than 50 million on social networks, the Colombian artist made a new story to explain why he had been treated and give some peace of mind.

“Right now I was in the clinic, They gave me serum. I’m tired, they told me it was from not sleeping, but it’s nothing serious”, Balvin explained in his stories. In closing, he added that he was fine and that “What matters here is my mom. Thank you all”.

J Balvin Was Treated By Emergencies In The United States

It should be noted that the artist has not been separated from his mother for a moment since he was hospitalized, this would imply that Balvin has not rested enough and that is why his health was also affected. Indeed, Jose looks very exhausted and with swollen eyes, but for him it is still a priority to be by his mother’s side.

J Balvin also added a message of recognition for the effort that his father has also made in recent days. “Respect for my father for enduring this moment, we are united,” the artist wrote about Álvaro Osoriothe artistic entrepreneur who has also been in the hospital accompanying his wife.

In fact, Álvaro Osorio also recently made a publication sending an emotional message to his wife in these difficult times. “Albita Balvin my beautiful anacondita. The queen of good loves. We are waiting for you soon in our home, you do not know how much I miss your scolding, my incentive and my remedy for the insomnia of the moment, “wrote J Balvin’s father.

While Balvin was also treated for his excessive fatigue and lack of sleep, his mother presented some positive developments. According to the newspaper El Colombiano, on Monday the woman presented a slight improvement, while on Tuesday the doctors began to lower the sedation and oxygen assistance.

This represents hope for J Balvin, who has asked his fans for prayers and good wishes for his mother. Something that he wants with all his heart, as evidenced in his trill published on February 20: “I would give everything for mom’s health”, he mentioned in the message that he already has thousands of reactions.

Since last February 17, the unfortunate news was known that the mother of J Balvin, entered a clinic in Medellín due to complications from covid-19. It is worth mentioning that Mrs. Alba Mery Balvin, was infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus at the end of 2021, so the family did not have a very pleasant New Year’s Eve party due to concern for the woman’s health.

Through his social networks, the interpreter of ‘Niño Soñador’ shared an emotional message in which he asked his followers to pray for the speedy recovery of his family member and stressed that he, like his family, are human beings like the rest of society and are not vulnerable to this type of incident. This happened the first days in the complication presented by Balvin’s mother.

