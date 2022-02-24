J Balvin explained why he was admitted to a clinic – People – Culture

In the last hours, J Balvin has uploaded some stories to his Instagram that have dismayed the audience, since he is seen in a hospital. In the videos, the paisa singer is lying down, channeled and wearing a blue robe. “This week has been black,” says Balvin, while he sees how they move him on the stretcher.

This situation would have arisen due to the lack of sleep that José Álvaro Osorio has had in recent days. According to him, he was at the clinic, where they injected him with serum, because he was very tired.

In addition, he stated that he was not in any danger since it was not serious. The message ended with the phrase: “Here what matters is my mom. Thank you all”.

The health of J Balvin’s mother

It is important to remember that Alba Mery Balvin, the singer’s mother, has presented a delicate health situation due to covid-19, so is admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Since then, Balvin has been accompanying her and informing her followers of her condition.

In a new photograph, “the boy from Medellín” showed his mother’s arm and his own holding hands. “More prayers and prayers for everyone who is going through something similar,” he wrote.

He then wrote a message for his father, Alvaro Osorio, where he admired his strength in adversity. “Respect to my father for enduring this moment. We are united,” he wrote.

