J Balvin: his mother is in intensive care for complications from covid-19

J Balvin continues to experience difficult times. And it is that her mother, who since last December was infected with covid-19, She is delicate and has not been able to recover.

A few days ago, the urban music singer asked on social networks for understanding and support from his fans, through a prayer chain, whose purpose was to raise prayers for the health of Doña Alba Mery Balvin. However, now the musician opens his heart again to share the difficult moment.

Now through social networks, J Balvin acknowledges, dismayed, that his mother’s health worsened and is in intensive care. However, she appreciated the displays of affection.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent me regards for my mother. She is in intensive care, I must say that she made the situation worse, but she is part of life, of any person… This is so that they know that we are the same sheath and strength for all those who have a sick family member and who are having a bad time”, shared.

The Colombian musician also accompanied this short video with an image of his mother in intensive care, where she wears a mask, In addition to putting an emotional message in which he asks to forget grudges and hatred to enjoy time with loved ones.