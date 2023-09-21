J Balvin is giving away an iPhone 15 Pro: This is how you can participate

Ahead of Apple’s iPhone 15 debut on September 22, Verizon teams up with artist J Balvin to launch ‘Catch My iPhone’, an augmented reality game and raffle Including a giant, animated version of the singer.

According to media outlet ‘Marketing Directo’, Verizon announced a collaboration with the renowned artist, titled ‘Hold my iPhone’, This special campaign merges the physical and digital worlds to celebrate the launch of Apple’s new iPhone 15.

Through augmented reality experiences, A giant animated figure of J Balvin travels across the United StatesIs delivering the new iPhone 15 to the homes of its followers.

As part of this Verizon campaign, Fans will be able to explore the features of the new deviceReserve it and enjoy Balvin’s latest single, ‘teeth’In collaboration with Usher and DJ Khaled.

The collaboration marks the beginning of a broader partnership between Verizon and the singer, continuing the telecommunications company’s tradition of collaborating with notable musicians like Halsey and Shawn Mendes in the past.

With ‘Catch My iPhone’, The Colombian artist will perform an innovative work to surprise his followers in the United States Delivering the iPhone in an exciting event.

J Balvin and Verizon launch ‘Catch My iPhone’



The singer shared his excitement about this partnership, saying, “I’m excited to team up with Verizon to deliver an incredible augmented reality journey that will bring me even closer to my fans like never before.”

“The ‘Catch My iPhone’ experience is not only to celebrate the new phone, it’s also your ticket to see my latest music and I can’t wait to share this innovative opportunity with you,” the Colombian said. Can.”

As part of this action, J Balvin’s massive figure will show off new features of the iPhone 15Powered by Verizon, and fans will be able to enjoy their new music.

Besides, Artist will make ‘rain’ of iPhoneAnd the lucky ones who catch them will have a chance to enter and win the latest Apple device.

How does ‘Catch My iPhone’ work?



US media ‘Adweek’ says the game asks participants to press the capture button to start Record a video and start playing.

The aforementioned Verizon add-on triggers the appearance of related iPhones and tiles that fall from the sky using a virtual parachute. Players can ‘grab’ these items by simply tapping on the screen.

The game lasts for 20 seconds, and then people have to save their recording and share it on Instagram for a chance to win an iPhone 15 Pro or other prizes. Please note that this competition is open Exclusively for users in the United States and will be available until September 21st.

Kristin McHugh said, “As part of our multifaceted campaign around iPhone 15, the immersive Catch My iPhone with J Balvin experience allows consumers to take an interactive first look at the incredible new features available on the titanium iPhone 15 Pro at home. Is.” Senior Vice President of Marketing and Creative at Verizon.

“This experience also puts fans at the center, making it the most personalized iPhone launch to date, with no two experiences the same. From exclusive new music to a chance to win Apple’s latest device, we continue to connect our customers to their passion with unique experiences on America’s most reliable 5G network,” he said.

Maria Camila Salas V

Digital Scope Editorial

Time

