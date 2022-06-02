J Balvin jokes with Nodal’s look for which they are compared and the Sonoran replies “I do have talent” | News from Mexico

HERMOSILLO, Sonora.- J Balvin published on his Instagram account a couple of photos with which he jokes about Christian Nodal’s look for which they have been compared to each other, but didn’t get the answer i expected.

By dyed “blonde” hair and beard in networks they have said that Nodal looks like J Balvin after his most recent makeover and the urban singer asked in his networks to find the differences.

J Balvin jokes with Nodal’s look, but does not get the response he expected

Nodal repliedbut surely in a way that J Balvin did not like itAnd much less than I would like.

The Sonoran singer wrote between the differences he perceives with the Colombian that he “if you have talent and can proudly sing your compositions”.

That I do have carnal talent and I can proudly sing my compositions wherever, however, whenever with pride. That your photo was chosen by you and mine was uploaded by the press,” was the message with which Nodal responded to J Balvin.

Nodal changed his look in Hermosillowhere he closed the Pitic 2022 festivitiesand has continued in the Sonoran capital even after the event.