J Balvin launches “bilingual creative wellness app”

Colombian singer J Balvin released this Thursday”HEARS“, a app “creative well-being bilingual” with which it seeks that users transform their “emotions into creative actions” and that is based on their personal experiences of emotional health.

The app was developed in English and Spanish by the artist and by Mario Chamorro and Patrick Dowd, who seek to provide “innovative tools to identify emotions, set goals for emotional transformation, and unleash people’s potential through creative well-being practices,” they detailed. it’s a statement.

“After the pandemic, the world’s youth, in reality, all of us, are very exhausted. Anxiety, depression and the feeling of being lost in life are very common now,” said the reggaeton singer, quoted in the information .

He added: “I have experienced them myself and have learned that through meditation, movement and connection it is possible to feel better and be creative again. HEARS is a app that elevates people’s well-being, allowing them to be present, harness their emotional and mental superpowers, and follow their light.”

In that sense, the app offers a safe space for people to achieve a balance between emotional well-being, physical health and relationships.

Inspired and driven by his own experience, J Balvin is at the forefront of the emotional and mental health conversation, opening up the dialogue and breaking down the stigma around this topic, especially in the Latino community.

content of the app

The app It has content that aims to guide people to feel better and fully reach their potential, integrating the concept of creative well-being into their daily routines.

In this sense, the Welfare Council of HEARS -co-chaired by Mexican wellness leader and mind-body connection expert Mari Sierra and psychologist Carlos López- developed content that brings “unique perspectives and creative wellness practices, inspired by their experience as professional healers, teachers, and artists.”

For Chamorro “feeling better internally is the main priority of well-being for the world’s youth.”

“From Latin America to the world, we are building a community of people and partners who recognize the importance of the connection between inner work, well-being and human potential,” he added.

Among investors of HEARS Collaborative Fund, 17 Sigma, Rodina, Expa, GreyMatter, Propeller Ventures and Gaingels appear, as well as Kevin Ryan, CEO of Alley Corp; Jeff Wilke, former Amazon executive, and Maryanna Saenko, co-founder of Future Ventures, among others.