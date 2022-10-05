J Balvin launches “OYE”, a “bilingual creative wellness” app

Bogotá, Sep 22 (EFE) .- Colombian singer J Balvin launched this Thursday “OYE”, a “bilingual creative well-being” application with which he seeks users to transform their “emotions into creative actions” and which is based on their personal experiences of emotional health.

The app was developed in English and Spanish by the artist and by Mario Chamorro and Patrick Dowd, who seek to provide “innovative tools to identify emotions, set emotional transformation goals, and unleash people’s potential through creative wellness practices.” , they detailed in a statement.

“After the pandemic, the world’s youth, actually, all of us, are very exhausted. Anxiety, depression and the feeling of being lost in life are very common now, “said the reggaeton singer, quoted in the information.

He added: “I have experienced them myself and have learned that through meditation, movement and connection it is possible to feel better and be creative again. OYE is an app that elevates people’s well-being, allowing them to be present, harness their emotional and mental superpowers, and follow their light.”

In that sense, the app offers a safe space for people to strike a balance between emotional well-being, physical health, and relationships.

Inspired and driven by his own experience, J Balvin is at the forefront of the emotional and mental health conversation, opening up the dialogue and breaking the stigma around this topic, especially in the Latino community.

APP CONTENT

The application has content that aims to guide people to feel better and fully reach their potential, integrating the concept of creative well-being into their daily routines.

In this sense, the OYE Wellness Council -co-chaired by the Mexican wellness leader and expert in mind-body connection Mari Sierra and the psychologist Carlos López- developed content that provides “unique perspectives and creative wellness practices, inspired by their experience as professional healers, teachers, and artists.”

For Chamorro “feeling better internally is the main priority of well-being for world youth.”

“From Latin America to the world, we are building a community of people and partners who recognize the importance of the connection between inner work, well-being and human potential,” he added.

OYE investors include the Collaborative Fund, 17 Sigma, Rodina, Expa, GreyMatter, Propeller Ventures and Gaingels, as well as Kevin Ryan, CEO of Alley Corp; Jeff Wilke, former Amazon executive, and Maryanna Saenko, co-founder of Future Ventures, among others.