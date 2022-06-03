J Balvin makes fun of Nodal and he replies: “You didn’t learn from the Resident thing”

Christian Nodal and J Balvin staged a heated discussion on Instagram this Wednesday, June 1, after Balvin published a photo on that social network comparing his look with the new hair color of the Mexican.

“Find the differences” Balvin wrote next to the image, to which the interpreter of Goodbye Love He responded with a forceful message in which he assured that the urban artist had no talent.

“I do have talent and I can proudly sing wherever, however, whenever with pride. And that your photo was chosen by you, mine was uploaded by the press, ”Nodal wrote, responding to the differences that Balvin requested.

Although it seemed that the clash would end there, the interpreter of My people He did not stay silent and answered his rival with a low blow, since he uploaded a short video in which he appears with a tattoo on his face that says “Belinda”, referring to the recent breakup of the singer with the interpreter of 23 years.

“The photo right now looks nice, it’s a nice photo, with a good intention,” says Balvin’s video. Later, the reggaeton player tried to end the fight by laughing: “Now, no more, this was just for fun”, however, by that time he had already unleashed Nodal’s fury, who recorded several stories explaining to his most of eight million followers why he considers what the reggaeton player is doing an offense.

Among other things, Nodal said that the interpreter of Colors he talks about mental health problems, but he is the first to make fun of the others.

“This dude didn’t wake up joking, he woke up without taking his pills because it’s not at all consistent that the bastard has a documentary talking about mental health, but on his account, which has millions of followers, he uploads a photo so they can make fun of me, where clearly, and everyone knows it, I am getting up from a very ugly situation that I lived through and there is no right to do those things, “said the interpreter of We no longer are and will not be.

In addition, Nodal said that since he was not very good at speaking, he was going to compose a song in honor of this lawsuit, in which he ended up mentioning Residente.

“I’m going to record something really cool that I plan to put out tonight (Wednesday) for this guy, who hasn’t learned anything. He gave you a Resident kick and I think you liked it, but you won’t like mine because I wear cowboy boots, they’re pointy, they hurt much more, I hope you answer me.

“You are a benchmark for everything that is wrong in this industry (…) Do you want to make fun of it? Make people laugh? just sing live on your carnal Instagram, don’t upload my things, from people you don’t know, “she added.

Finally, the representative of the urban genre assured that he was not worried about Nodal’s reaction and even recommended that he make a romantic song so that it sells well and breaks with all musical platforms.

Residente was one of the first to react to Nodal’s lawsuit and share a story on Instagram with the Mexican song Lemon with salt.