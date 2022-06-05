J Balvin responds to Christian Nodal after the apologies offered publicly

Last Saturday was the launch of the musical theme ‘Girasol’ by the Mexican regional music singer, Christian Nodal, a theme that was initially aimed at J Balvin who in recent days made a comparison between the two where he made reference to them saying what were the differences that existed.

All this was recorded after the Mexican dyed his hair blonde a week ago and they also drew a flower on him, since it has at least four different colors and after that, they began a series of comparisons with J Balvin, and there was a Endless memes of both.

For this reason, the singer of the urban genre did not wait and joined the jokes that were recorded on social networks, but it seems that the Mexican did not like it and was offended by the constant criticism to which he was subjected.

“Obviously I’m nobody to judge him, he was going through a bad time. I made my joke without bad intentions and I understand his point of view, “said the Colombian in his stories on the Instagram social network.

“You took a photo of me from the press

Where I come out worse, where I’m ashamed

Then you asked, cab ***, the differences between you and me

Pend ***, it’s just that I’m not so mi **** “, is part of the lyrics of the song.

In addition, the interpreter of the song ‘What else then?’ He wanted to take the opportunity to send good vibes, but he also called for them to stop talking about what happened because both are recognized as singers throughout the world and it is not well seen that more misunderstandings continue to be recorded between the two.

“Here we are in good vibes. Peace, I am nobody to judge who, I am not the owner of the truth and I never will be. In the end, many people follow us and it is part of our responsibility to set a good example, at least,” he stressed.

He also took the opportunity to clarify that the Mexican composer also apologized for the mess in which the two were involved, just as he felt he should.

“He apologized to me publicly and publicly I do too. A gentleman in doing what he did and I respect that more than anyone and that he did not lie, he did not lie in that conversation, everything is left, “he concluded.

The song has a quite particular part that is directed, as is already known, to the Colombian, since it says: “You are 37 years old, and you still cannot mature. Respect is something money can’t buy. Do you realize that being rich in the end does not matter? If your goals to meet are only material.

