J Balvin sends an emotional message about his mother’s state of health – People – Culture

After it was reported days ago that Alba Mery Balvin was hospitalized for complications from covid-19, on Thursday it was learned that The mother of singer J Balvin entered intensive care.

In the last hours, the Colombian interpreter sent a message to his followers, through Instagram, regarding his mother’s health. This was what he wrote.

On Thursday afternoon, the interpreter confirmed his mother’s admission to an ICU: “Thanks to everyone who has sent me greetings for my mother, unfortunately she is in intensive care and the situation worsened but she is part of anyone’s life ”.

The singer added: “So that they know that we are the same lap. Strength for all those who have a sick family member are having a hard time.

The Colombian singer asked for prayers for his mother. Photo: Instagram: @jbalvin

In the last hours of this Friday, J Balvin shared a video in Instagram stories in which he is seen wearing a face mask and mask.

Seconds later, the paisa shows that he is holding the hand of his mother, who remains in a hospital in Medellín.

The video is accompanied by a message in which the singer expresses not knowing what to say.

And he adds: “I only ask for prayers for my mother, she really needs them. Life is like that, mysterious and unpredictable.”

Since last week, the singer had asked for prayers for his mother, admitted to a hospital due to covid-19, but it was this week that his admission to an ICU was confirmed.

In recent days, the artistic entrepreneur Álvaro Osorio, father of J Balvin, had also shared some heartfelt words for his wife: “Albita Balvin, my beautiful anacondita. The queen of good loves. We are waiting for you soon in our home, you do not know how much I miss your scolding, my encouragement and my remedy for the insomnia of the moment, “wrote Balvin’s father, along with a video in which they shoot family images.

