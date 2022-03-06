J Balvin shares news about his mother and remains silent about Residente

One day after René Pérez released a controversial song in which he criticizes the urban genre and J Balvin, the Colombian shared that he is very happy because his mother is leaving the hospital after spending several days fighting COVID-19. At this time, for the singer, the most important thing is to be with her, family values ​​and silence, as he expressed it in his stories that he shared on Instagram.

Balvin thanked his followers for the prayers they made for his mother, and shared that he is going to the hospital for her. Without saying names or details, Balvin thanked and said he was sure of something: “Really, the most important thing can never be bought.”

The rapper Residente published yesterday a song together with the Argentine producer and DJ Bizarrap in which he revives the dispute he has with J Balvin as a result of the Colombian’s boycott of the 2021 Latin Grammys. In the “tiraera” against Balvin, he calls him “cowardly ” and “racist”.

“This cowardly young lamb is that I eat a vegan breakfast, without eggs,” says Residente, who was a founding member and vocalist of Calle 13, in the song released Thursday night.

“The people fighting, they are killing them, and the guy uploads photos of Gandhi praying”, is another of the phrases that a resident dedicates to the Colombian.

Other examples are: “You are more false than a hot dog without ketchup or bread” and “corduroys are so insecure that they have to be announcing how much wool they earn on Instagram.”

The allusion to hot dogs was already present in the other verbal attack through the lyrics of the songs that Resident dedicated to J Balvin on the occasion of the call to boycott the Latin Grammys.

In the “tiraera”, the Puerto Rican also calls the Colombian interpreter a racist and “a white boy who lost his way.”