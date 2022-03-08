J Balvin takes his mother out of the hospital and hints at Resident: “Who won the war”?

After the scandal and the diverse reactions that this second round has had between the vocalist of 13TH Street, Residentand the reggaeton J Balvin. The latter has taken care of what he considers most important at the moment, which is his mother’s health. Alba Mery Balvin, who has been hospitalized for weeks due to complications from the coronavirus. What’s more He took advantage of throwing a hint at his Resident retractor: “Who won the war? Those are real wars. The only ones that are worthwhile”, while he took his mother out of the hospitalwho clearly still looked delicate.

What’s more, J Balvin He warned that the song he released right now is dedicated to his mother: “Do you understand me? To the values. To silence. I am very happy because my mother is better and she is going out today, ”the Colombian is heard saying in a video, where she too He keeps sending hints to Residenteafter he released a song where he calls him playing with the pity of his mother’s situation or at least that, most of the fans of J Balvinbetween many other things.

Later and in another post, you see to J Balvin’s mom already in the car with the singer: “Who hasn’t seen the street for a long time… How are you seeing it, tasty or not? Let’s go partying, you’re not going to go home, we’re going partying”, the interpreter of In Da Getto while he was in the car accompanied by his mother Alba Mery Balvinwho was finally able to leave the hospital after weeks.

Meanwhile, the controversy with Residentwho brought up a topic talking about J Balvin and the music industry continues to divide opinions. Anuel AARicardo Montaner, Alejandro Sanz, Danny Ocean and many more are those who have given their opinion about it. The former vocalist of Calle 13 says that he decided to bring up the subject, supposedly J Balvin having found out about it and having called the producer of Residente to start it with demands if the subject came to light. For now, here we leave the song BZRP Music Session #49which does not stop generating controversy so that you are the ones who draw your own conclusions.

