J Balvin touched social networks with the first photograph of Rio’s face

The first postcard that J Balvin shared through his ‘InstaStories’ has caused a stir, in which for the first time after several months of waiting the features of Rio, the son that the singer had with the model and Former Argentine queen Valentina Ferrer.

In the image you can see the eyes of his firstborn staring at the camera and a green color stands out in them that could easily be said, this time, this part of his face is very similar to that of the interpreter of ‘Reggaetón’ and ‘Qué more then?’.

However, the couple still does not fully show the face of their firstborn as expressed by the model in an interview with La Nación de Argentina.

“I want him to decide what he wants for his life. If Rio wants to be the same [a mi familia]you have to respect it. If he wants to be known, we are going to be the first to support him with his dad, but if he doesn’t want to, why should we? The day he wants to show himself, I go and cover the city with his photos, “the model replied to the Argentine media.

Here is the image of Rio shared by J Balvin :

The urban music singer shared the image of his son’s face and revolutionized social networks

The postcard was replicated by some social media entertainment portals where it has quickly earned thousands of likes and comments about this new appearance of the little boy on his father’s Instagram profile, arguing on occasions that he took out his mother’s eyes and others assure that he has a greater resemblance to the artist.

Some of the most notable comments are: “he took out the eyes of the mother”; “What a beautiful doll, just like dad”; “what a beautiful thing, those little eyes make you fall in love”; “those Argentine genes can be noticed”; “God bless you and take care of you from ill-intentioned people”among other comments from his fans who did not stop praising the boy’s good presence.

At the moment, it is the only image of the child’s face that his followers will be able to see because, as the first-time parents indicated, the moment will come when their son is ready to show himself to the world on social networks.

But this is not the first time that Rio steals all eyes on J Balvin’s social networks, as he has repeatedly shown from behind how he has fun and the different moments he shares with the artist, such as when he began to crawl.

J Balvin excited with the first steps of Rio, but already suffers the consequences in his lower back. Taken from Instagram @jbalvin

“My son is crawling today. Uffff what Chimba”, the artist wrote on his Twitter account. And later, he made the post on his Instagram account: “They had told me that I was going to have to run, but not to damage my lower back hehehe. THANK YOU DEAR RÍO ”, a message that was also accompanied with some emoticons of laughter.

Another of the moments that the artist has shared with his first-born came when he was caught by his partner while they were taking a nap, there the interpreter of ‘Amarillo’ and ‘What do you intend’ is seen lying on what appears to be a sofa, wearing a red sack and covered with a white sheet, while on the other side of the furniture as a cradle with pillows, Rio was sleeping peacefully.

