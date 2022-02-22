J Balvin would give everything for his mother, he is still in serious condition in hospital | INSTAGRAM

The famous singer from gender urbanJ Balvin, has not stopped asking his followers to help him pray for his mother, Alba Mery Balvinwho is still in intensive care in a Colombian hospital after being infected with the global disease.

That’s right, the mother of the famous artist He is still in serious condition, he doesn’t seem to be getting any better, and the singer also continues to express how much he wants him to get better.

It was through his Twitter officer where the Colombian He wrote the strong message that we address today: I would give everything for mom’s health, I would give everything. One more night”, causing an impact on the users of the social network of the little blue bird.

This moving message struck a chord with his fans, who of course continue to help him with prayers and well wishes, hoping he gets better very soon so they can meet again.

Even J Balvin’s father also attended the social network to express how hard this moment is going through, also thanking all the strangers who have been helping his wife for their support, he misses her very much.

J Balvin shared this moving message.



“Albita Balvin, my beautiful Ana condita. The queen of good loves. We are waiting for you soon our home. You don’t know how much we miss your scolding, my incentive and my remedy for insomnia at the moment. We adore you. You are the mother of love. It is impossible not to love you. We all look forward to you at home, ”wrote José Álvaro.

This is how the fans of J Balvin once again worried and sent their good wishes to the artist, it’s been several days since this situation was revealed and so far there seems to be no changes.

