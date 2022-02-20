you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The singer opened up talking about his mother's state of health.
The singer opened up talking about his mother’s state of health.
Álvaro Osorio thanked for prayers for Alba Mery Balvin, who is fighting for her life in a hospital.
February 18, 2022, 12:11 PM
The artistic entrepreneur Álvaro Osorio, father of J Balvin and husband of Alba Mery Balvinsaid some heartfelt words to his wife, who is fighting for her life in the intensive care units (ICU) of a Medellín hospital.
Since last week, the singer had asked for prayers for his mother, admitted to a hospital due to covid-19, but it was this week that his admission to an ICU was confirmed.
“Albita Balvin, my beautiful anacondita. The queen of good loves. We are waiting for you soon in our home, you do not know how much I miss your scolding, my incentive and my remedy for insomnia at the moment,” Balvin’s father wrote, along with a video in which family images roll.
Osorio took advantage of the moment to thank the people who have prayed and wished the family blessings at this time.
“We adore you. You are the mother of loves. It is impossible not to love you,” says the message.
Osorio followed in the footsteps of the singer, who confirmed his mother’s health status on Thursday afternoon.
“Thank you all who have sent me greetings for my mother, unfortunately he is in intensive care and the situation worsened but he is part of anyone’s life”. So that they know that we are the same lap. Strength for all those who have a sick family member are having a hard time, “said Balvin.
MEDELLIN
