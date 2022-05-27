J. Cole ignites fans for his return to pro, Drake reacts!

After a complicated experience in the African league last season, J. Cole made his comeback in the professional world this Thursday, in Canada, with the Scarborough Shooting Stars. He ignited the room and was treated to a beautiful tribute from Drake.

J. Cole is 37 years old, he is one of the most talented and popular rappers of his generation, he is at the head of a label that works on the rap scene across the Atlantic, he could be totally fulfilled and satisfied with his situation… But no. The native of Fayetteville, North Carolina still has a dream, to be a professional basketball player, and he was able to taste it again this Thursday during his big debut in the Canadian league. Fans were on fire when he entered the game.

J. Cole ignites the room at 3 points, Drake on fire at home

After a rather catastrophic experience in Africa last year, where he was badly mocked by Internet users after his disastrous performance, Jermaine had to show a different face for his first game with the Scarborough Shooting Stars. He was not necessarily spectacular on the floor, but his only basket was acclaimed by the whole room.

For his comeback in the professional world, the big boss of the label / collective Dreamville finished the meeting with 3 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist, all 1/4 behind the arc. He also posted a +/- of -9… in a 9-point loss for his team. He won’t be able to do worse next time, and he can always count on the support of the most famous of Canadians, Drake.

It’s real. My brother just came into play 🤞🏽

J. Cole could make a quiet living from rapping and focus on creating and developing his artists, but no. He still has the desire to play basketball in a professional setting, and he is ready to move to Africa or Canada to achieve this. A real role model.