J-Hope Releases His Single Titled “More” From His Solo Album “Jack in the Box”

“Fame, money isn’t everything, I know/My job makes me breathe, so I want more,” raps the K-pop star.

After much anticipation, BTS’s J-Hope has finally released “MORE,” the first single from his upcoming solo album titled jack in the box. Marking the artist’s first solo album, jack in the box It comes after J-Hope’s releases, including 2019’s “Chicken Noodle Soup” released in collaboration with Becky G.

“MORE”, which arrives before the rest of the songs on jack in the box , described to highlight J-Hope’s “unique personality and colors,” as shared in a press release, the musician is seen wearing all-black, pierrot-inspired outfits. The song also aims to “show the world how much you’ve grown [J-Hope]”.

“I’m doing it all, I’m doing it all,” J-Hope sings on “MORE,” followed by a powerful chorus: “Shout out/I say more/Yeah right/Cause I want some more.” He proceeds to rap, “Fame, money ain’t everything, I know / My job makes me breathe, so I want more.”

Listen to “MORE” now on streaming platforms. the full album jack in the box will be released on July 15. Check out the music video above.