J la Firma: the invisible capo that tracks the US speaks – Investigative Unit

Hardly anyone wants to talk about him, and few know his name. But since August 14, when EL TIEMPO exclusively revealed that federal sources were asking about a powerful Colombian “invisible” capo, His alias began to circulate through judicial entities and, two weeks later, through other media.

(We invite you to read: Who is the powerful ‘invisible’ narco that the US is tracking in Colombia?)

Judicial sources agree that he is known by the alias of J la Firma.

EL TIEMPO assured that it is known that ‘J la Firma’ has already served a sentence in the United States for drug trafficking. In addition, he plays golf in a condominium in Melgar (Tolima), with a former police officer who was also imprisoned.

Y in some sectors of the mafia they catalog him as the current capo of capos in Colombiaand even the alleged patron of Dairo Antonio Úsuga, the extradited and bloodthirsty ‘Otoniel’, head of the ‘Gulf clan’.

Also, in statements given to prosecutors, they implicate him in the narco-emerald vendetta that has left them lying on the streets of Bogotá and Villavicencio, the bodies of gem dealers, excapos and even friends of the sides that are in conflict over drug traffickers, a mine and the recovery of drug assets.

(You may be interested: This is how the bloodthirsty foreign and local mafias facing Bogotá operate)

TIME assured that it is known that ‘J la Firma’ has already served a sentence in the United States for drug trafficking. In addition, he plays golf in a condominium in Melgar (Tolima), with a former police officer who was also imprisoned.

Likewise, that several extradited individuals, such as ‘Otoniel’ and Juan José Valencia, alias Falcon, are being asked about him by federal agents in the United States.

Juan José Valencia Zuluaga, alias Falcon.

‘They attribute dead to me’



In the El Amparo neighborhood, three lifeless bodies appeared in a cart, they were wrapped in bags.

Although EL TIEMPO did not provide any name of alias J La Firma (at the express request of the authorities and because in Colombia it is barely being profiled), Through a well-known lawyer – an expert in extradition issues – a contact was made.

It began by asking her identity: Jorge Ivan Gonzalez.

(Also: Even in armored trucks they are invading private property)

And when asked why he thought he was being referred to as the capo of capos, pointed out that due to specific data such as his extradition to the United States and his love of golf.

“I am not a boss of bosses. I assure you that I have no links with mafia or paramilitary structures and that federal agents know it very well. They are trying to raise my profile,” he pointed out.

(On the subject: The DEA is following in the footsteps of a powerful former Colombian capo in Dubai)

Daniel el ‘Loco’ Barrera, was captured in Venezuela in 2012 after 45 days of persecution. Photo: Carlos Ortega / TIME

And I add: “I voluntarily surrendered to the United States Government and served seven years in prison for drug trafficking in a proceeding in the southern district of Florida. I left in 2016 and I have been out of Colombia for years.”

He also indicated –with the lawyer listening– who decided to settle his pending accounts with the United States justice system and start a new life abroadafter suffering several attacks against him.

(Also: Aida Victoria Merlano: the other process that is cooking against her)

One of them, he said, was on November 3, 2008, at the hands of men belonging to the structure of the extradited drug trafficker Daniel el ‘Loco’ Barrera: “In that episode a systems engineer close to him and his girlfriend died.”

and ensure that they also tried to kill him in Argentina, in 2009.

Link with ‘Othniel’



Alias ​​Otoniel was extradited to the United States on Wednesday, May 4.

González admitted that, as revealed by EL TIEMPO, knows who ‘Otoniel’ is: “I met him in Los Llanos 25 years ago. I had a farm in Barranca de Upía (Meta), and he belonged to the paramilitaries in that area.”

And he pointed out that in 2018, he contacted ‘Otoniel’ –through a letter– to help a Paisa businessman from whom a member of the ‘Gulf clan’ had taken assets for more than 25,000 million pesos.

(We invite you to read: These are the two women and the other accused whose extraditions Petro signed)

“I returned to the country in 2018, after being abroad for 12 years, to attend a meeting in Montería (Córdoba) and ask for those goods to be returned. But I am not a paramilitary,” said González.

In 2018, he contacted ‘Otoniel’ – through a letter – to help a Paisa businessman.

And also he disassociated himself from the wave of deaths that are appearing in Bogotálinked to drug lords and drug lords.

(Also: The dangerous drug lord who scares Diosdado Cabello and who is in the hands of the US)

But says that one of them was close to him –Rafael Fernando Moreno Clavijo–, murdered in December 2020 near Bulevar Niza, north of Bogotá.

the inquiry



Luis Caicedo was murdered in the Pablo VI neighborhood, in Bogotá. Photo: Photo: Santiago Buenaventura and archive

TIME established that The Police and a special group from the Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the trail of death among drug lords that include names like Luis Caicedo, Jorge Enrique Gómez and the attack on the former slaver Claudio Silva Otálora, last July.

Judicial sources assure that alias J la Firma will be individualized (there are three homonyms). And now they must establish whether or not the capos they have spoken about is Jorge Iván Gonzálezas he himself asserts.

(Also: These are the hidden threads of the hired assassin operating in Bogotá)

What is clear is that it is different from alias Jota el Indio. The latter would have been part of the alias Falcon mafia structure, and would be the owner of the cocaine shipments that are arriving in Italy from Colombia and Venezuela.

According to judicial sources, ‘Jota el Indio’ would be the head of the dissidence of the ‘clan’ that would not accept total peace.

(See here all the articles of the Investigative Unit of EL TIEMPO)

INVESTIGATIVE UNIT

u.investigativa@eltiempo.com

@UinvestigativaET

Follow us now on Facebook