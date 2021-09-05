J.Lo and Ben Affleck foresee a hot summer of love



JLo and Ben Affleck, their $ 18 million love nest in Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they have interesting (and partly secret) plans for a summer of fire and love. Ever since they were spotted in the house of J.Lo, for the Bennifers it is time to create new moments together and above all to retrace the “avenue of memories”. The vacation in Miami, the weekend in Montana, the trips to the gym and the millionaire villa in which they stayed in Florida offered the gossip news around the world a reunion that nobody expected.

According to a spy by People, the couple is discussing summer plans for now, particularly because, although work commitments, “they want to spend as much time together as possible“. They have not the slightest intention of separating, quite the contrary. Their goal is to make their relationship more official. According to some rumors, in fact, Jennifer Lopez intended to announce the story with Ben on her Instagram profile.

However, the paparazzi have literally ruined his plan: for some time now, in fact, there has been no talk of anything but Bennifer 2.0. The spy of People added that they are planning their summer at the moment, fitting work commitments, without forgetting of course devote time to family. Both Jennifer and Ben have children from previous affairs, which remain the priority.

Lopez appears to be incredibly happy with Ben. He showed off a 20-year-old gift Jen had given him: a watch. “They both feel comfortable in this relationship,” the insiders point out. And from what we have seen, from the unpublished shots of the paparazzi, the couple appears more solid and joyful than ever: relaxed on the face, with sly smiles (and how could it be otherwise?).

From the moment Jennifer announced the end of her engagement with Alex Rodriguez (even canceling the wedding), Ben has reunited with her, at first in friendship. From the e-mail exchanges, we have come to the return of a passion that, perhaps, had been waiting silently for years, to re-explode and make the lives of the two artists better.

For the Bennifers, summer promises to be hot: after Montana (they spent a relaxing vacation walking, swimming and relaxing in the hot tub) and the villa in Miami, we can only imagine what their travels will be. One component, however, seems to be now official: the love between the two is back, it’s no longer just a scoop.