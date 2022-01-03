News

J-Lo intervenes on the controversy between the two ex

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee22 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez denies having a fight with Ben Affleck because of her partner’s comments about Jennifer Garner.

The actor recently stated that if he remained married to his ex-wife, he would still be an alcoholic. After Affleck’s remarks, rumors had circulated about a heated argument between the “Argo” star and J-Lo.

A guest on The Howard Stern Show, the 52-year-old singer said, “This story just isn’t true. That’s not how I feel. I have a lot of respect for Ben as a father, as a co-parent and as a person. ‘

Of his marriage to Garner, Ben admitted, “We’ve been trying to make our relationship work lately because we had kids. But then we realized we didn’t want our children to see that model of parenting. ” And then the offending sentence: “If we had stayed together, I would probably drink again.”

“I thought: I can’t leave, I can’t leave my children. But I’m not happy, how do I do it? Then I drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the sofa. But clearly it wasn’t a solution. “

After the unfortunate exit, Ben corrected his shot during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live !, stating that he would never say anything negative about his children’s mother. “There is a lot of respect between us, we love each other and our priority is children. They wrote that I blamed my ex-wife for my alcohol addiction and that I was trapped in my marriage, portraying myself as the ugliest and most insensitive person in the world. ‘

Ben and Jennifer separated in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. Since last spring, the actor has been back in a couple with Lopez, 17 years after their breakup.

