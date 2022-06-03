J.Lo will be honored at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez will be honored for her achievements on screen at the MTV Movie & Television Awards.

The network announced Friday that Lopez will receive the Generation Award on Sunday in Santa Monica, California. The award celebrates actors whose diverse contributions in both film and TV have made them established figures.

Previous recipients of the award include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Will Smith and Reese Witherspoon.

Lopez first came to prominence as a dancer on the 1990s comedy series “In Living Color.” She pursued her career as an actress and landed the lead role in the movie “Selena” in 1997, which launched her to stardom. Her film credits also include such titles as “Anaconda,” “Out of Sight,” “The Wedding Planner,” “Hustlers,” and the most recent, “Marry Me” (“Marry me”).

The 52-year-old actress and singer will release a new documentary on Netflix titled “Halftime” on June 14. The project focuses on the second half of her career, and the New York star of Puerto Rican origin reflects on her achievements and her evolution as an artist.

As a singer, Lopez has enjoyed great success on the pop and Latin music charts. In 1999 she released her debut album “On the 6” and topped Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with songs like “If You Had My Love”, “All I Have” and the remixes of “I’m Real” and “Ain’t You”. ‘t It Funny”.

And in 2020, Lopez performed at the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (“Spider-Man: Without returning home”) arrives on Sunday as the most nominated film with seven mentions. HBO’s “Euphoria” series received six, and “The Batman” (“Batman”) followed with four. Vanessa Hudgens will host the ceremony, which will be broadcast live from the Barker Hangar. The nominations include 26 gender-neutral categories.

Jack Black will receive the special Genius of Comedy award.