J.Lo’s emotional speech at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Nothing less than 124 titles, between series, telefilms, video clips and movies, have shot Jennifer Lopez since 1986, the year in which the IMDb dates her first role, that of Myra in the movie ‘My little girl’, with James Earl Jones, Geraldine Page and Mary Stuart Masterson, when she was just 17 years old.

Yesterday, at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, J.Lo was one of the great stars of the night when she received the Generation Award, which pays tribute to all those artists who, with their work in music and/or cinema, have become familiar characters for the general public.

After being presented with a video in which several of her films were edited, it was López’s turn: “I watch those films and I see all the wonderful people I’ve been lucky enough to meet and work with. You are only as good as the people you work with.”

“And if you’re lucky, they make you better. And I’ve been very lucky in that regard. As an actress, I’m not one of the women I’ve played, but there is a part of what is deeply true to me in each of those characters“said the singer and actiz

He added, “And since you can’t create the truth unless you’ve actually lived it, I have a different list of thanks tonight. I want to thank all the people who have given me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy. And to those who broke my heart. To those who were true and those who lied to me.

Kevin WinterGetty Images

I want to thank true love. And I want to thank the way I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew I had to grow up. I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong and my children for teaching me to love. I want to thank everyone who told me to my face or when I wasn’t in the room that I couldn’t do this. I really don’t think I could have done it without you. And I know I couldn’t have done it without the fans.” Afterwards, he had a few words for his manager, Benny Medina, who he said was “the true meaning of ride or die”.

The Generation Award has gone before to actors like SCarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Pratt, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr.Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Tom Cruise or Jim Carrey, among others.

amy susmanGetty Images

The MTV Movie & TV Awards, which were presented by Vanessa Hudgens, thus recognized the long and solid career of the actress and singer, who His films have grossed more than $3 billion at the box office and have sold more than 75 million records. Among some of her milestones: she appeared on the TIME 100 list, in the list of the most powerful celebrities of ‘Forbes’ and was the first to appear on the cover of People magazine as the most beautiful woman in the world.

Jennifer Lopez’s last premiere was ‘Marry Me’, a romantic comedy in which she shared the poster with Owen Wilson and Maluma. Soon we will see her twice on Netflix: the documentary about her life, ‘Halftime’, will be released on June 14and later, ‘The Mother’, a suspense film in which he shares the poster with Gael García Bernal and Joseph Fiennes.

