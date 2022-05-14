Sports

Ja Morant makes his releases after elimination of Memphis Grizzlies by Golden State Warriors in NBA Playoffs 2022

NBA

Absent from the last two games of the series, the point guard used his Twitter account to refer to what happened in San Francisco.

Ja Morant, point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesJa Morant, point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies
It’s already history. memphis grizzlies was removed from the National Basketball Association (NBA) Playoffsafter falling in Game 6 to Golden State Warriorswhere once they could not count on their greatest figure, the point guard Ja Morantdue to an injury to his right knee.

Although he never left his teammates from the bench, despite being in civilian clothes, in the decisive game this Friday in San Francisco, his absence was felt, which was taken advantage of by Stephen Curry and company to advance to the Western Conference Final.

After the elimination of the Grizzlies, Morant used his main communication channel as his Twitter account, which has two million followersto make his disclaimers regarding what happened in the NBA Playoffs 2022 and the fall against the Warriors.

What did Ja Morant say after elimination from the Playoffs?

After the game, where he greeted his Golden State peers, including Draymond Green he took his cell phone to, in the first place, answer the rookie Jonathan Kumingawho wrote “wow that”about the win over Memphis, commenting that “gotta earn some stripes first kid (laughs)”.

But Morant’s best post came with a photo of him with Stephen Curry, posted by the Warriors’ account, that read “respect”to which the value of Grizzlies commented: “my favorite matchup…waiting for more battles 30”referring to his opponent’s number. A new rivalry has begun.

