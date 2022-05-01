Ja Morant mocks Minnesota Timberwolves after Memphis Grizzlies win in NBA Playoffs 2022

The point guard was the victim of Patrick Beverley’s incessant branding and the ridicule of rival fans, because when he could, he stabbed them with the ultimate dagger.

Golden State WarriorsIn the series that ended up grabbing the attention of fans during the National Basketball Association (NBA) PlayoffsFinally, and not without complications, memphis grizzlies left on the way minnesota timberwolvescommanded on the pitch by Ja Morant.

The 22-year-old point guard led a new comeback for his team, which was losing by 13 points at the beginning of the last quarter, ending up taking the victory by 114-106, with a contribution from the talented player from 17 points and 11 assistsin addition to eight rebounds, a steal and a block.

But throughout this 2022 NBA Playoffs series, and especially when the Grizzlies had to visit Minnesota, Morant was the target of insults from Timberwolves fansand on the field, thanks to the incessant mark of patrick beverleyand still took the victory.

Morant’s fierce mockery of Timberwolves after eliminating them from the Playoffs



After it, the point guard celebrated the victory with everything, including his traditional dance viral on social media, along with Dillon Brooksand later used his Twitter account to make fun of your rivalAnd he did it without using a word. Quite an achievement.

In the image published by Morant you can see a brown bear (grizzlie) running a wolf through a junglea clear contemptuous sign towards the Timberwolves, dismissing them from the Playoffs, and now focusing on their next goal: Golden State Warriors.