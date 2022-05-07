Ja Morant responds to the NBA for revealing the cheating he did against Curry and Warriors in the Playoffs

In the report published by the NBA on Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies of the 2022 Playoffs, the trap that Ja Morant made to beat Stephen Curry and company was revealed.

Taking care of the details brings perfection. The day after each game, the NBA publishes a detailed report on the most important actions of the parties and… Oh, surprise! Ja Morant broke a rule to beat the Memphis Grizzlies at Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors Game 2 of the semifinals of the 2022 playoffs.

Morant was on his night and, every time he went into the paint to score a double, he was unstoppable by the Warriors players. Ja finished close to triple-double with 47 points, 8 rebounds and the same number of assists in a 106-101 win over Golden State.

However, there was an asterisk in Ja Morant’s great performance because according to the report published by the NBA on Game 2 between Warriors and Memphis Grizzliesthe Most Improved Player 2022 broke rule 10 in section II, part d, of the league by “put your hand completely under the ball and stop it as it moves toward the basket.” See video from 2:34.

Morant’s controversial action ended in two key points that made it 104-101 against the Golden State Warriors with 30.7 seconds left in Game 2. What does Ja have to say? The Grizzlies star wrote a strong message on Twitter.

Morant responds to the NBA for revealing the cheating he did against Warriors in the Playoffs

“Everybody does it, but we know how it goes,” was Ja Morant’s response with an emoji of a face crying with laughter in front of a message on Twitter that reported what the NBA report said about the cheat he made in the victory against Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors and company in Game 2 for the semifinals of the 2022 Playoffs.