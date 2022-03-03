Ja Morant sets engagement record after performance against Spurs, NBA reveals

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant took social media by storm Tuesday after his stellar performance against the San Antonio Spurs.

Morant, one of the main candidates this year for the Most Valuable Player award, led the Grizzlies with a career-high 52 points to another victory to improve their record to 43-20 in the Western Conference. But aside from the win, the 22-year-old point guard set a record for engagement on social media from the official NBA account, the league itself revealed.

📈 @JaMorant content from the Spurs-Grizzlies game on Monday generated record-breaking social media numbers. The Grizzlies take on the Boston Celtics tomorrow at 7:30 pm ET on @NBAonTNT. pic.twitter.com/8t61hcOGtG — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 2, 2022

His basket at the buzzer to close out the first half generated 42.1 million impressions on Instagram. In addition, all content related to Morant exceeded 80 million views. The league added that the former No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft has “attracted” some 385 million views, the third most for a player this NBA season.

Morant, who registers 27.6 points per game this year, leads the scoring in the paint (16.8 pts.), despite being a 6″3 point guard (1.82 meters).

According to ESPN Data, he is on track to become the first point guard to lead the league in PPG in the paint since the stat was first tracked in 1996-97.