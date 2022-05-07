Sports

Ja Morant stars in pre-game scandal of Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors for NBA Playoffs 2022

In the run-up to Game 3 of the series in San Francisco, the Memphis Grizzlies star was caught in non-sports acts.

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies star
© Justin Ford/Getty ImagesJa Morant, Memphis Grizzlies star
There is no doubt that Ja Morant is the top star memphis grizzliesand who commands the path of his team in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Playoffsmore in the run-up to this Saturday’s game against Golden State Warriors was involved in a scandal.

In his second appearance in the postseason, the point guard is averaging per game 26.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 10.1 assists (the best record of his career), in addition to 1.9 steals and 0.5 blocksbeing the maximum emblem of those of Tennessee in this instance.

However, in the run-up to the third game of their series against the Warriors for the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Morant has been involved in a scandalsince while his Grizzlies teammates were in concentration, he was caught outside of it, in actions that were not appropriate for an athlete.

Morant stars in scandal before playing against the Warriors

As revealed by the journalist Tristi Rodriguezof the chain NBC Sportsthe 22-year-old spent Thursday night in a private party, held at the nightclub Valencia Roomin the city of San Francisco, surrounded by a group of friends and security personnel.

Surely Morant will not receive any reprimand from the Grizzliessince his ability to play is more than proven, and it will most certainly be a headache for the Warriors, in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs series, which will continue this Saturday at the Chase Center.

