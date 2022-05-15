Ja Morant’s message to Stephen Curry after the elimination of Grizzlies with Warriors in NBA Playoffs 2022

Following the elimination of the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022 NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, Ja Morant left a special message for Stephen Curry.

Finally, it was over and there was no surprise. Golden State Warriors is already in the Finals of the Western Conference of the NBA Playoffs 2022 by beating some memphis grizzlies who fought to the last, even without their best player.

That’s how it is, Ja Morant He had been the great figure of his team, as he was in the regular season, until he suffered an unfortunate injury in the fourth game that would leave him out for the rest of the series. Without him, the team still did a great job winning Game 5 and struggling in Game 6.

This Friday the Warriors defeated the Grizzlies 110-96 with Klay Thompson of figure Morant was as usual on the sideline cheering and supporting his team. But he also did something that has become a habit throughout the series: Comment on social networks.

The young point guard has used his Twitter account as a means of communication. From cryptic messages to breaths and reactions. After the loss, he left a post in which he expresses himself about Stephen Curryand thinks of his rival as a competitor.

Ja Morant and Stephen Curry

Ja responded to a photo from the GSW account of him and Curry with the message, “Respect”. “Favorite matchup. Waiting for more battles 30…”said the Grizzlies star, who enjoyed going on equal terms in the playoffs with the best shooter in history.